The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Journey to Hell Could Continue In Comics

The upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be the series’ last, as the young Spellman figures out a way to deal with the hide the fact that she created a time paradox in order to live her life as a regular teenager and rule as Hell’s queen simultaneously. Though the show’s well into jumping the shark territory at this point, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says that this story isn’t quite over.

I n the wake of the news that the show will end with its upcoming season, Aguirre-Sacasa made clear that while there were initially plans for a fifth season—and that story won’t be coming to the Netflix series. Instead, it’s seemingly to to be carried on in Archie Comics’ excellent, on-again-off-again Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book some time in the near future, bringing the show and the comics’ plotlines closer together.

Interestingly Aguirre-Sacasa explained that the fifth season’s plot was planned to be titled “Witch War,” mirroring an arc in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics in which Sabrina’s deceased father Edward is able to return to the mortal realm by possessing Harvey Kinkle

Disappointed as fans may be for live-action Sabrina coming to a close, the art Aguirre-Sacasa posted to his Twitter account suggests that the final season’s story (and presumably the future comic) would feature the kids of Greendale crossing paths with the hedonists from Riverdale to make the cultural exchange that everyone’s known was coming.

There’s no solid release date for the return of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s comics continuation—the book, while technically not cancelled, released its most recent issue, the second part of the “Witch War” arc, in 2017. B ut if you’re not caught up on the comics (or Riverdale for that matter), now might be the time to hop to it.

