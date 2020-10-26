Sabrina’s glad to be back in action. Image : Netflix

Appropriate that we can ring in the very end of this cursed year with witches and eldritch calamity.



Netflix has just announced that it’s ending 2020 in the most apt manner possible dropping the fourth and final season of the spooky Archie Comics adaptation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on the very last day of the year.

After Father Blackwood brought the Great Old Ones to Greendale in the climax of season three, the eight-episode final season sees Sabrina back in action as she attempts to stop the coming war before it’s all too late. And, y’know, catch up on lost romances and all that. It’s a Riverdale-adjacent show, after all.

Sabrina won’t be alone in her battles with the Eldritch Terrors now threatening Greendale though—as well as trying to patch things up with Nick, she’ll get a little help from the Other Sabrina that showed up in one of the wilder moments of the last season. What better way to help yourself than with...yourself?

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comes to an end on December 31.