Photo: Orion Pictures

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Chucky is back on the big screen and your first look is here.

Below is the first trailer for Lars Klevberg’s Child’s Play, a “contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic” which stars Aubrey Plaza (Legion, Parks and Recreation) who gives her son a Buddi doll (not to be confused with a Good Guy doll) who just so happens to be a vicious killer.

Advertisement

Now, don’t confuse this project with the upcoming Child’s Play-inspired TV show by franchise creator Don Mancini. That show, which is coming to Syfy, will continue the story that began in the 1988 film and went through six sequels. This movie is unrelated to that. In this telling of the classic story Karen Barclay (Aubrey Plaza) buys her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) buys the Kasdan Corporation’s latest model of Buddi that, like many modern-day “smart” toys, is jam packed with technology to make playing with it more interesting.

The moment Andy opens the box, the doll immediately scans his face, which would be creepy enough all on its own, but things get much, much worse as the boy and his mother, and detective Mike Norris (Brian Tyree Henry) realize that the doll—Chucky isn’t just smarter than your average doll, he’s very much alive and in the mood for murder.

Advertisement

Directed by Lars Klevberg, Child’s Play opens June 21.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.