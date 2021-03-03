Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out March 18. Photo : Warner Bros.

While we have a pretty good idea of where things start and end in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four hours in between remain more mysterious than not. Snyder has said that more than half the movie is never before seen footage, and that the film is broken down into six chapters. Now, all six of those chapter titles have been revealed.

These come from the official @SnyderCut account on Twitter so we’re guessing they aren’t huge spoilers. Nevertheless, if you don’t want to know, probably best to jump off the train here.

Advertisement

OK , the chapter titles are as follows:



“Don’t Count on It, Batman” The Age of Heroes Beloved Mother, Beloved Son “Change Machine” All the King’s Horses “Something Darker”



The first thing to note here are the quotation marks. Those aren’t by accident, meaning each is likely a line of dialogue in the film. Beyond that, based on a very rudimentary knowledge of the plot, you can begin to loosely speculate about what each means.

For example, you’d imagine “The Age of Heroes” is probably centered on introducing the characters fans hadn’t met until this film, such as Cyborg, the Flash, and Aquaman. “Change Machine” seems like it has something to do with the Mother Boxes, since they’re machines that cause change, so maybe that’s Cyborg’s origin. On the other hand, maybe it’s even something simpler, like referencing a machine to make change at the football game we know is in the movie. (Probably not, but we’re guessing wildly over here.)

The relationship between Clark Kent and his mom feels like the likely choice for “Beloved Mother, Beloved Son,” but that almost seems too obvious, especially since it’s only the third chapter. Since Superman wears his black suit in the film, perhaps he faces some bigger issues before going home. “All the King’s Horses” harkens to the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme so maybe it refers to the Justice League putting Superman back together again in the fight against Darkseid. Or maybe it’s referring to Darkseid himself putting together an army.

Advertisement

But what’s the “Something Darker” at the end? Who’s saying “Don’t c ount on i t, Batman?” Is that where the Joker fits in? What about the Knightmare sequence? If you’re still reading, you probably have solid guesses at not just those questions, but what all the titles mean. Feel free to speculate about them below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League comes to HBO Max on March 18.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.