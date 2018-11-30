Photo: Netflix

Late last night, Netflix continued its culling of the popular Marvel lineup. But the bell tolled for a surprising series out of the shows it has left: Daredevil, the hero that kicked off the streaming giant’s bold plans for a shared Marvel universe of Defenders just three years ago. Now, cast and crew alike are sharing in fan’s shock.



Daredevil, which only just recently released its third season back in October, marks the third Marvel/Netflix cancelation in the last couple of months, with just Jessica Jones and The Punisher remaining. But now that the initial shock has passed, the cast and crew have begun to share their goodbyes—from Deborah Ann Woll (who of course played Karen Page) to Steven DeKnight (Daredevil’s first showrunner), here’s just a few of their fond farewells to Daredevil:

But then there’s Daredevil itself, which had just one response to the news on its official Twitter:

Considering Netflix’s own statement hinted that Daredevil as a character might carry on in other Marvel projects, we’re going to take that as a tiny ray of hope in what’s been a dark day in Hell’s Kitchen.