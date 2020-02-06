The Cast and Crew of Birds of Prey on Prepping for the Film's Intense, Zany Action

There’s a lot of fun to be had in Birds of Prey, but one of its stand-out highlights is its approach to action. How did the stars feel bringing a sense of brutal grace to Harley and the team’s fight against Roman Sionis? “It’s just bad ass,” Rosie Perez told us. “I mean, really, it’s just bad ass!”

In conversation with io9 at Birds of Prey’s world premiere press junket in London, England, director Cathy Yan as well as the Birds of Prey themselves—Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary)—discussed the film’s approach to action and the extensive prep work it took with stunt team 87Eleven to prepare its stars. Plus, how Perez kicking ass and taking names on set inspired the rest of the cast to raise their own games! Check out our interview above—which includes captions if you’d prefer to read what the team has to say.



Birds of Prey is in theaters starting tomorrow, February 7.



