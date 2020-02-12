The Cassian Andor Star Wars Show Will Start Filming This Year

It won’t be much longer until we start hearing more about Cassian’s life before he met Jyn Erso. Image : Lucasfilm

New The Suicide Squad set pictures reveal a fresh look (and matching weapon) for Harley Quinn. James Marsden says he’s always up for a return to the X-Men. Watch Jim Carrey go buck wild in a new Sonic featurette. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and somehow, we’re still getting trailers for Brahms: The Boy 2. To me, my spoilers!



Werewolves Within

Sam Richardson (Veep) and Michael Chernus (Spider-Man: Far From Home) are now attached to star in a film adaptation of Ubisoft’s virtual reality video game, Werewolves Within from director Josh Ruben (Scare Me). The story is said to concern “shenanigans” after “a massive blizzard isolates a small Vermont town, causing simmering resentments to boil over as the oddball townspeople are one by one picked off by a mysterious creature.” [Deadline]

X-Men

In conversation with Screen Rant, James Marsden stated he “would never be opposed” to reprising his role as Cyclops for the MCU.

Great question. I mean, I look at those three movies I was in, and it became a huge part of my life. It was a family, all of them. And I was very grateful too. Like, that’s 40 years at the time of backstory and iconic characters, beloved characters. So, I’d be a fool to say no to that. Of course, I would. Who knows where that universe goes? Feige is still a friend of mine, and we talk occasionally. But you just don’t know where it’s gonna go. Right now, it’s with all the young guys; all the kiddos. But I would never be opposed to coming back to that. I hold a special place in my heart for that experience.

The Suicide Squad

New footage of Margot Robbie on the set of The Suicide Squad sees Harley Quinn carrying a javelin while wearing a red dress with black boots and alternating red and black-dyed ponytails.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Jim Carrey has, quite frankly, too much fun discussing his portrayal of Dr. Robotnik in a new featurette.

Fantasy Island

Mr. Rourke explains the rules of Fantasy Island in three new clips.

Eat, Brains, Love



We also have a clip from the rom-zom-com Eat, Brains, Love coming to VOD this Valentine’s Day.

Brahms: The Boy II

The ambiguously haunted doll returns to terrorize Katie Holmes in the latest trailer for Brahms: The Boy 2, a movie that has still somehow not come out yet.

Debris

Jonathan Tucker has been cast as the male lead in NBC’s upcoming sci-fi drama Debris from Almost Human creator, J.H. Wyman. Tucker will play the “headstrong” CIA agent Bryan Beneventi opposite MI6’s (yet-to-be-cast) Finola Jones. The duo must “work together to investigate wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft” which appears to have “mysterious effects on humankind.” [Deadline]

Ms. Marvel

An alleged casting call from The Illuminderdi suggests the upcoming Ms. Marvel television series is looking to cast both the Pakistani crimefighter Red Dagger and “a morally corrupt Inhuman” named Kamran.

Charmed

During a recent interview with TV Guide, Julian McMahon stated he would happily reprise his role as Cole Turner/Balthazar in the CW’s Charmed reboot.

I haven’t seen the new Charmed, but I loved the old one. Look, you know, it was a great show for me. When I first signed on to that show, I think it was, like, six episodes or something, and I ended up staying for three years. So, that’s how much I enjoyed being on the show, and I loved playing that character. So if I had the opportunity to do that again, I would.

Cassian Andor

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Diego Luna confirmed the Cassian Andor television series for Disney+ will begin filming later this year.

Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year. It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it. I can’t wait. It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending. It is a different approach because of the beauty and it’s how things happen. It’s not just what happens. It’s not the typical way of approaching a story. It’s about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting.

Nancy Drew

KSiteTV has images from “The Sign of the Uninvited Guest, ” the February 26 episode of Nancy Drew. Click through for more.

The Flash

Iris is trapped in the mirror dimension in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “A Girl Named Sue. ”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends of Tomorrow must re-decapitate Marie Antoinette in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Head of Her Time. ”

