The Cassian Andor Star Wars Show Has Cast Two New Roles, Including Mon Mothma

Julie Muncy
Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Mon Mothma, y’all!

As shared by the Hollywood Reporter, the Rogue One prequel series starring Cassian Andor has cast two new actresses: Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough.

O’Reilly will be reprising her role as Mon Mothma, a role she’s played in the Star Wars universe for a while, appearing in Rogue One as well as lending her voice to Star Wars: Rebels. Gough, another Irish actress whose most prominent role for most American nerds might be voicing Yennefer in Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, has been cast in an unknown role.

The actresses will be joining Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor, alongside already announced players Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller. According to THR, the show has seen some “creative shifts” as of late, with Tony Gilroy, the co-writer of Rogue One, stepping up to showrun, replacing Stephen Schiff. Gilroy will direct at least one episode of the series, and is writing alongside his brother Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and Stephen Schiff.

Not a lot is known about the Rogue One prequel series, except that it will star Cassian Andor before the events of the film. As of writing, no date has been set for the start of the show’s production. It’s set to be released on Disney Plus.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

