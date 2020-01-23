The Captain Marvel Sequel's Connection to WandaVision Could Be Growing Stronger

Carol Danvers and a young Monica Rambeau hanging out. Image : Marvel Studios

It was a given that Carol Danvers would return to the big screen in a sequel to last year’s Captain Marvel. But according to a new report, Marvel’s found a writer to pen the movie’s script who’s already been hard at work crafting another important part of the MCU.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Marvel wants Disney+’s WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell to put the Captain Marvel sequel’s script to paper, a choice that could ultimately end up saying quite a bit about the shape the movie will take. Should McDonnell sign onto the project and remain the movie’s only writer, it’d mark a sharp pivot away from the process for the first Captain Marvel’s script, which ended up being more of a collaborative effort between writers Nicole Perlman, Meg LeFauve, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and eventually co-directing team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

More than that, though, McDonnell would also bring sizable experience writing the MCU’s Monica Rambeau, who’s set to make her all-grown-up debut in WandaVision through circumstances that aren’t yet clear, where she’ll be played by Teyonah Parris (Akira Akbar played the young Monica in Captain Marvel). The Scarlet Witch has never been one to take the reading of tea leaves all that seriously—but if McDonnell’s WandaVision credits have any bearing on the direction the Captain Marvel sequel might go in, there’s a chance that the studio’s already got a solid idea of the kinds of new connective tissue it wants to begin linking the stories of the MCU’s next phase.

Captain Marvel 2 is expected to hit theaters in 2022 and THR says its sources suggest Boden and Fleck are not expected to direct . We’ll bring you more as we know it.

