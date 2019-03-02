Image: TriStar Pictures

Candyman, the 1990 cult horror film starring a living, vengeful urban legend, is being reimagined by producer Jordan Peele (who’s having a banner day for announcements here) and director Nia DaCosta. And now, that reimagining might have its stars.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk) is in talks to star in the film opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). In this version of the story, Abdul-Mateen would take on the role of “an artist who becomes obsessed with the bloody legend [of Candyman],” per THR, while Parris would play his girlfriend, set in a gentrified Chicago.



The film starts production sometime around the middle of this year, and no release date is yet decided.

