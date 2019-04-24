Photo: Getty Images

It’s a fairy tale, bitch. Sony has picked up Once Upon a One More Time, a fairy tale musical inspired by the songs of Britney Spears. Get ready for Crossroads 2.0—with less Joan Jett and a bit more Shrek.



As reported by Deadline and confirmed by Variety, Sony Pictures won an auction for screen rights to Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical that premieres in Chicago this fall and will head to Broadway next year. It was written by Jon Hartmere and is being directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages). Spears herself, who is taking some time away from the spotlight for family issues, is set to be a co-producer on the planned film adaptation.

The musical centers around a group of fairy tale princesses, like Snow White and Cinderella, who have a book club. They become not girls but not yet women after a “rogue fairy godmother” sends them a copy of Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique, the book largely credited for jump-starting second-wave feminism in the 1960s. Will their lives become a “Circus”? Guess we’ve got to hit it baby, one more time, to find out.

