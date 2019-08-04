Image: Nickelodeon

As a kid, I watched a lot of Nickelodeon. Are You Afraid of the Dark? always made that a gamble for my young, wimpy self. I could flip on the channel hoping to catch some cartoons, only to find way more horror than I was prepared to deal with as a child. Now, the classic Nick horror anthology is back to terrorize a whole new generation.

Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we have a brief but effective teaser for the rebooted show, which will feature three one-hour episodes. In these episodes, we’ll encounter a new group of Midnight Society kids, dedicated to being kinda creepy and telling scary stories in the woods. Only, uh, the stories start coming to life. Occupational hazard of being really into telling horror stories, I guess.

I’m honestly really happy this show is coming back, if even for a little while. Kids need more horror geared toward them. Just good ol’ creepy stuff, to make watching Nickelodeon a slightly more alarming experience. It does the body good.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? premieres in October, scientifically the spookiest of months.

