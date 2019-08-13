Wonder Woman contemplating the adventure ahead.
Wonder Woman contemplating the adventure ahead.
Image: Lee Garbett (DC Comics)

Wonder Woman’s been dealing with a lot lately. Some big changes have rocked not just Themyscira, but Diana herself, as she’s been reunited with her mother, Queen Hippolyta. But just as quickly as Diana has found a semblance of peace, her latest comic is about to thrust her back into the world of man—and we’ve got a look inside.

DC Comics’ Wonder Woman ongoing, currently penned by Kamala Khan creator G. Willow Wilson, recently reunited Diana with Queen Hippolyta after an epic Amazon war for the future of Themyscira that saw the heroes triumph over the villainous Grail.

Advertisement

The main cover of Wonder Woman #76.
The main cover of Wonder Woman #76.
Image: Jesus Merino (DC Comics)

Advertisement

For a brief time, it seemed as if Diana might finally have a chance to simply live her life in peace amongst the people she loves most. But in this exclusive preview of Wonder Woman #76 from Wilson and artist Lee Garbett, it becomes clear that Wonder Woman’s time to relax isn’t going to last so long.

The variant cover of Wonder Woman #76.
The variant cover of Wonder Woman #76.
Image: Jesus Merino (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Check out an exclusive look inside the issue pages below making their debut here on io9.

Wonder Woman and Queen Hippolyta having some quality mother/daughter time.
Wonder Woman and Queen Hippolyta having some quality mother/daughter time.
Image: Lee Garbett (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Hippolyta explaining to Diana how parents need their children as much as children need their parents.
Hippolyta explaining to Diana how parents need their children as much as children need their parents.
Image: Lee Garbett
Wonder Woman letting her mother know that she must tend to her duties.
Wonder Woman letting her mother know that she must tend to her duties.
Image: Lee Garbett (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Wonder Woman preparing to reenter the world of men through the now-fixed gateway.
Wonder Woman preparing to reenter the world of men through the now-fixed gateway.
Image: Lee Garbett (DC Comics)
Atlantiades letting Wonder Woman know she’ll accompany her back to the world of men.
Atlantiades letting Wonder Woman know she’ll accompany her back to the world of men.
Image: Lee Garbett (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Wonder Woman #76 hits stores this Wednesday, August 14.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement