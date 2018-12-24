Image: VRV

When the fate of your parents is at stake, sometimes the only solution—as we see in this io9 exclusive clip from the season finale of Bravest Warriors—is to eat a bunch of cupcakes.



Bravest Warriors tells the story of four teen heroes-for-hire who travel through space, fighting evil using the power of their emotions. Things took a turn in this latest season when the Warriors’ parents arrived, the Courageous Battlers. Unfortunately, the Battlers have found themselves “happily trapped” in the See-Thru Zone and the Warriors want to rescue them. But do their parents want to be rescued, or is their bliss a sign of something more nefarious?

Doesn’t matter, the Warriors are going after their parents anyway! And they’re using the best tool at their disposal: Giving Catbug a bunch of cupcakes.

Bravest Warriors, the web short-turned-animated series from Adventure Time’s Pendleton Ward, is finishing up its fourth season on VRV.

Update: The clip is now up and running, as you can see. Sorry for the delay!

