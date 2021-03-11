Get ready to head to superhero school, The Boys-style. Image : Netflix, ABC

The Boys has been a smash hit for Amazon Studios, so it’s not surprising there’s already movement on a spinoff beyond the gore-stained adventures of Billy Butcher and pals. But now the streamer has found the stars to go where The Boys couldn’t: superhero college.



Deadline reports that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Jaz Sinclair and The Rookie’s Lizzie Broadway will headline the new spinoff series, which will be written by The Boys’ executive producer Craig Rosenberg. The untitled show has received a green light at Amazon alongside the casting news, ahead of The Boys’ third season.

While The Boys trains its critical eye on the hedonistic image of the corrupt superhero-as-celebrity, the spinoff will take its raunchy, violent, and altogether rather bleak view of superpowered individuals and transpose it to a college setting. Sinclair and Broadway will play Marie and Emma, respectively, two young powered kids who head to a Vought International-owned exclusive college for young superheroes, the only one of its kind in America.

Expect both all the usual things young adults get up to at college, ramped up to 10 in that Boys manner, but also the would-be-supes bloodily competing with each other to take on contracts as the next generation of heroes themselves.

We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for the world of The Boys beyond The Boys itself, as and when we learn them. Season three of the original series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic is currently in production.

