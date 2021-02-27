We come from the future
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

The Boys Season 3 Will Be a Supernatural Reunion

courtneyenlow
Courtney Enlow
26
2
Illustration for article titled The Boys Season 3 Will Be a Supernatural Reunion
Screenshot: Amazon

SPN fam, next season of The Boys is for you.

We learned last year that Jensen Ackles will join the cast for The Boys season three, reuniting with Supernatural creator and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Now Variety has announced that more Supernatural writers are along for the ride.

SPN writers Meredith Glynn, David Reed, and Jim Michaels will join The Boys for its third season. Glynn and Reed will join as executive producers, and Michaels will be a co-executive producer. They join former Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia and composer Christopher Lennertz who’ve been with The Boys since it began.

Misha Collins, your move.

Courtney Enlow

Weekend Editor, io9. Push the button, Frank.

DISCUSSION

ManchuCandidate
ManchuCandidate

So The Boys lipsync Eye Of The Tiger?