The Boys Is Already Dream Casting for Season 3

Morning Spoilers If there's news about upcoming movies and television you're not supposed to know, you'll find it in here.

AMC has its eyes on yet another Stephen King adaptation. Legends of Tomorrow finds itself a bloodthirsty new villain. Armando Iannucci talks space jets. Plus, NBC teases a few details for its streaming shows, what’s to come on the Valentine’s Day edition of Into the Dark, and Evil’s got itself a potential baby devil. To me, my Spoilers!







Spider-Man: Homecoming 3

According to Comic Book, production on the latest Spider-Man film begins this July in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland.

Gretel & Hansel

Bloody-Disgusting has five new character posters for Gretel & Hansel.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

A new Birds of Prey trailer details the film’s soundtrack listing.





Legends of Tomorrow

Deadline reports Joanna Vanderham will play a major villain in season five described only as “a ruthless killing machine with daggers made of bones. Wherever she goes, death follows.”

The Boys

Showrunner Eric Kripke publicly offered a role on The Boys to Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Twitter for the show’s third season.

Soulmates

According to Deadline, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, and JJ Feild will star in upcoming episodes of Soulmates, a new anthology series from AMC set fifteen years in the future, “when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a way to find your soulmate.”

Limetown

Deadline also reports Facebook Watch has canceled Limetown after one season.

Sleeping Beauties

AMC has ordered a pilot for a new series adapting Stephen King’s Sleeping Beauties, in which “a strange mystical occurrence causes all the women to fall asleep.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

La Brea

NBC has also ordered a pilot for La Brea, a new drama from writer David Applebaum in which “a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles” tearing “a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.” [Deadline]

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Speaking with Collider, co-executive producer Brendan Hay revealed the upcoming Gremlins animated series at HBO Max is scheduled to debut “sometime in 2021.”

Getting to do a horror and horror comedy aimed at slightly older kids is a very different beast [from Netflix’s Harvey Girls Forever!] but still been a lot of fun and yeah, so that’ll come out sometime in 2021.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Meanwhile, the latest Walking Dead spinoff will debut Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c on AMC. [TV Line]

Avenue 5

Armando Iannucci discussed the Avenue 5's jet propulsion system in a recent interview with /Film.

Did you see the joy in my face when they actually described to me planning long-distance journeys to Mars. [The] ways to protect yourself from radiation poisoning is to pack the walls with human waste, since human waste forms a very good shield against radiation. So the space station is covered in human waste. Just the glee when we realized, oh great, what would happen if there was a leak? And so we packed that in, and the fact that you can’t fly with lots of fuel because it’s just inefficient, so you’ve got to rely on these very, very precise gravitational sling shots, which is really the cause of the problem. So I wanted to pack it with hard sci-fi, the laws of physics. We obey the laws of physics, apart from gravity. And then people like Josh get annoyed that they can’t just throw money at the laws of physics to change them.

Into the Dark

A pop singer meets her doppelganger in the trailer for this year’s Valentine’s Day episode of Into the Dark, “My Valentine. ”

Evil

A woman claims she’s pregnant with the devil in the trailer for Evil’s season finale, airing in two weeks.

Resident Alien

Finally, Alan Tudyk plays an alien practicing medicine in Colorado in the first trailer for Syfy’s adaptation of Peter Hogan’s Resident Alien.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.