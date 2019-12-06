We come from the future
Trailer FrenzyComic Book Shows

The Boys' First Season 2 Trailer Is a Bloodsoaked Return to Anarchy

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:The Boys
1.2K
2
Save
Homelander covered in blood.
Image: Amazon Studios
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

What do blood, breast milk, and hard liquor all have in common? They’re all front and center in the first trailer for The Boys’ second season.

Even though Amazon’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys only dropped earlier this year, the creative team behind the series immediately went to work on the second season, and the first glimpse of what they’ve been cooking up has just dropped. It’s as gooey as you might expect.

The new trailer’s light in the way of plot, but it’s heavy on the hyperviolence and unsettling sexual overtones that defined both the source material and the live-action show. With Sitwell now dead, what’s going to become of the Seven is unclear—but between a bloodsoaked Homelander and the Boys springing into action to kick ass, one can safely assume that when the new season premieres, things are going to get messy as hell (again).

Advertisement

The Boys’ second season hits Amazon Prime sometime in 2020.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

Amazon's The Boys Is a Morbidly Frank Breath of Fresh Air About the Cult of Superhero Worship

The Boys' Critique of Megacorporations Sure Is Rich

The Boys' Superhero Cheesecake Calendar Is, Uh, Fish-Flavored

Showrunner of The Boys Shares a Picture From the Already in-Progress Season 2

About the author

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

EmailTwitterPosts