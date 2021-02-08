Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con. Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis has signed on to join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Eli Roth’s movie adaptation of the hit video game Borderlands. This is a very good thing for two reasons.



First, Curtis will be playing Tannis, one of the franchise’s richest characters. The press release describes her as “an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith (Blanchett) isn’t going to help.” That seems like a new development created for the movie, given that Tannis and Lilith don’t really have much of a relationship until the third game, and even then there’s not really any history to it.

Second, Curtis is a longtime and quite avid gamer, so if she hasn’t played the game already, you know she’s going to give it a whirl before principal photography starts. She went to the premiere of the Warcraft movie cosplaying as an orc, for goodness’ sake; if you’re a fan of Borderlands, you know she’s going to bring an authenticity to the character other non-game-playing actors couldn’t. Besides, Curtis could nail Tannis’ lovable adulation of Pandora’s artifacts, utter disregard for human lives, and massive social anxiety in her sleep.

The casting announcements have us pretty jonesed for this movie, whenever the hell it ends up coming out. What’s next? Tom Hiddleston as Mordecai? Daniel Day-Lewis as Brick?

