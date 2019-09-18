Image: HBO Max

It’s only taken a few months but the highly-anticipated return of The Boondocks has found its home.

HBO Max, the upcoming Warner Bros.-driven streaming service, has ordered “two reimagined seasons” of the show, for a total of 24 episodes. It’ll launch in the fall of 2020 with a 50-minutes special and, as a bonus, all 55 original episodes of the show will also be on the service when it launches. Of course, Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder is at the helm of all of it.

According to a press release, the new version of the show “follows the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.”



“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” creator McGruder said in the release. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now—both politically and culturally—more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

