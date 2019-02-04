Image: Marvel Studios

Nintendo gives an update on when to expect Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie. Sarah Michelle Gellar says she’s not involved with the Buffy reboot in any way. The CW wants to keep its DC universe going as long as possible. Plus, what’s to come on Supernatural’s 300th episode. Spoilers, assemble!

Black Widow

According to HN Entertainment, the Black Widow solo film begins filming at the end of the month or “sometime in March” in the U.K.

Super Mario Bros.

During a recent financial results briefing, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie is currently slated for a 2022 release date.

The development of animated film based on Super Mario Bros. with Illumination is moving along for an anticipated theatrical release around 2022.

Zootopia 2 & 3

At a Dave & Busters in Ontario, Tommy “Tiny” Lister revealed two sequels to Zootopia are currently in development at Disney.

I can tell you for sure I’m doing another Zootopia with Disney. We doing three of them. [There were] three Madagascars. We’re gonna replace that. We’re the biggest film that Disney is producing. The last one was $240 million. This one I’m hearing will be $300 million. That’s what they spent on the budget, not the advertising. But the movie made $2.6 billion, with merchandising and the box office.

Birds of Prey, or the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

A new set photo of Harley Quinn confirms her recent split with the Joker...via tattoo, because of course.

Happy Death Day 2 U

Babyface returns in photos from the upcoming Happy Death Day sequel, courtesy of Coming Soon. Several more at the link.

Alita: Battle Angel

Mahershala Ali paraphrases Paradise Lost in the film’s Super Bowl TV spot.

Hobbs & Shaw

Here’s the film’s Super Bowl spot, which is basically a shortened version of the full trailer.

Travelers



Sad news—Netflix has canceled Travelers after three seasons.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she won’t appear in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot during a recent interview with The Wrap.

I don’t know anything about it, honestly. I think that it’s a great story and I’m glad that it will get retold and hope that people will watch it. But, you know, I’ve told my story with it.

Arrowverse

The CW’s Mark Pedowitz stated he plans “to keep this CW [DC] Universe going for as many years as possible” during a recent panel at Television Critics Association Press Tour.

We haven’t hit that saturation point in my mind. I’m looking forward to Batwoman. Hopefully, in May we’ll be able to order it to series. I’m thrilled where we are with Arrow, Flash, Legends, Black Lightning, and Supergirl. So I think we have a lot to say. I think there’s more to be said. Things will age, and we want to get the next generation of shows to keep this CW [DC] Universe going for as many years as possible.

Supernatural

Finally, the Winchesters celebrate their 300th adventure in the trailer for this week’s anniversary episode, “Lebanon.”

