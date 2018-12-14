Image: The Black Tapes Podcast

From Limetown to Homecoming, it looks like fictional podcasts are having their moment. Next up: NBC has announced that it’s turning the supernatural podcast The Black Tapes into a television series.



As reported by Deadline, NBC is working on an adaptation of The Black Tapes. It’s a fictional podcast that tells the story of a reporter named Alex Reagan (voiced by Lori Henry) working to uncover the truth behind a series of supposedly supernatural occurrences that paranormal investigator Dr. Richard Strand (voiced by Christian Sloan) has failed to debunk, collated into a group of files called the Black Tapes. The podcast ran from 2015 to 2017 (with more episodes promised earlier this year), ending on a cliffhanger that frustrated some fans.

This is just one of several fictional podcasts that are currently being adapted into shows—no doubt following the success of Amazon’s Homecoming starring Julia Roberts. For example, Facebook Watch recently picked up Limetown, which will star Jessica Biel. FX also nabbed the rights to the iconic horror podcast Welcome to Night Vale last year, though we haven’t heard much about it since. And now that a major network has picked up a supernatural fictional podcast to series, seems like we could see even more adaptations in the near future.

The series will be helmed by Emerald City co-creator Matthew Arnold, alongside podcast creators Paul Bae and Terry Miles. No expected premiere date has been announced.

