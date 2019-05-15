Image: Netflix (YouTube)

The nightmare continues. The first trailer is here for the latest season of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ sci-fi anthology Black Mirror—which has reduced the number of episodes down to three, but promises another terrifying glimpse into the technological void.

This latest season features Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others as they weave through a series of tales exploring the darker side of modern life. It comes about half a year after Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the popular and groundbreaking interactive film where viewers were taken down the rabbit hole of 1980s video game development.

While Netflix hasn’t released any episode titles or lengths for this shorter season yet, the episodes look to be about mental health, marital infidelity, an Alexa-type companion doll, internet fame, and virtual reality escapism. Of course, as we saw with the Emmy-winning episode “USS Callister”—which looked to be a Star Trek tribute but was actually about video games and identity—appearances can be deceiving.

We won’t really know until this latest season of Black Mirror debuts on June 5.

