New images from Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, and more. Bond is on the hunt for its next villain, a live-action Dora the Explorer is finally upon us and Riverdale is keeping it all in the family next season. Sing your spoilers right this way...

Birds of Prey

Heroic Hollywood reports Warner Bros. is now seeking a biracial actress to play a “world-weary Black Canary” with “the ability to sing.”

Joker

That Hashtag Show reports Zazie Beetz will play a single mother named Sophie Dumond from Gotham’s Lower East Side.

Not beautiful, has a hardness to her, a single mother living on the Lower East Side, doing the best she can, trying to make ends meet; worn out by the grind of the city. She understands how the system is stacked against her and the people in her community, how unjust it all is for them. She’s just trying to catch a break.

Bond 25

Variety’s Justin Kroll reports EON isn’t thinking of recasting Daniel Craig just yet but is now meeting with actors and actresses for the roles of the film’s villain and love interest.

Eve

Director Matthew Newton has exited Jessica Chastain’s action film, Eve, following allegations of assault and domestic violence.

Yesterday I notified Jessica Chastain and the other producers on the film Eve that I will be stepping down as director. Since the announcement of this film, the responses, which are powerful and important, have not fallen on deaf ears. I am profoundly aware that I have a responsibility to lead where I have failed in the past. I can never undo the harm that I’ve caused the people I’ve cared about and I carry that shame and responsibility with me every day.

The Nun

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Corin Hardy revealed producer James Wan served as second unit director for part of the production.

Very excitingly, James Wan was my second unit director in a little bit of additional photography. It is funny, but we did some additional photography, and you’re always pushing for double what you really can afford, time- or budget-wise. I said, ‘I want to do all of this, but if we’re going to do it, we really need to run two units.’ James is a full-on, hands-on guy and he was like, ‘Anything I can do of service!’ It was like, ‘I really want to take you up on that.’ So, there were nights when he was shooting a section in the forest and I was shooting interiors.

Bloody-Disgusting also has an imposing new poster.

Mandy

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicolas Cage revealed his performance in Mandy was inspired by both Jason Voorhees and the Golem of Jewish mythology.

Before he drinks that supernatural drug, or whatever it is, his fighting style is more ferocious, is more cat-like and feral. Whereas after the drug, there’s a transformation where he becomes almost like a golem, the ancient Jewish golem that was a supernatural statue that came to life. And I think Panos wanted that, he wanted me to be almost like Jason-esque, you know, from those horror films that were so popular. Panos and I really both decided what the graph of the performance would be. How much more Jason-esque is he there? Or like a statue there? We built this both together.

Uncharted

Director Shawn Levy offered an update on the Uncharted movie during a recent interview with The Playlist.

I mean, as of right now, the closest to the starting line is Uncharted in that it’s a massive title. We now have a very good script and we have our star in Tom Holland. That is now subject to schedule and additional casting. But I would say as of right now, that seems to be the most near horizon. And it’s a movie I’m very excited about.

Aquaman

Mera and Aquaman stand before some sort of ceremonial altar in a new photo from Entertainment Weekly.

Venom

Entertainment Weekly also has this photo of Venom shopping at a bodega.

Mary Poppins Returns

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo from one of the film’s musical sequences.

Dora the Explorer

Coming Soon has our first look at Isabela Moner as Dora the Explorer.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man dodges an adversary with glowing boots in a new photo from Entertainment Weekly.

The Predator

Another photo illustrates the Predator’s stealth technology cannot protect him from Entertainment Weekly.

Bumblebee

Entertainment Weekly also has one more photo from Bumblebee.

Riverdale

Mark Consuelos’ real-life son, Michael, will play a young Hiram Lodge for flashback scenes in season three.

The Punisher

Filming has wrapped on season two.

Stranger Things

Shawn Levy also told The Playlist season three of Stranger Things would be “darker, and unquestionably more action-packed than we’ve ever gone before.”

It would be a mistake for anyone to think that season 3 is the summer of fun and lightness because it’s a whole lot more than that. There’s no question that, as you saw in that infomercial, Starcourt Mall is a part of season 3. As is summertime. So season 3 has a really healthy dose of poppy, bright levity and cultural fun. But I can only promise you that season 3 eventually goes places that are darker, and unquestionably more action-packed, than we’ve ever gone before.

One Punch Man

Viz Media has released an official synopsis for season two, coming April 2019.

The great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou makes his appearance.

Siren

TV Line spoke to the cast of Siren about what’s in store for season two.

Wynonna Earp

A demon wreaks havoc in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Jolene.”

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, Alicia is knocked unconscious trying to open a car door in a clip from next week’s episode, “Close Your Eyes.”

