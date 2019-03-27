Photo: CBS

It’s no secret just how incredible the cast is for the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele. But so far, we’ve had little idea as to what all those stars will be up to on the series—until now, with a brand new trailer showing many of the big names in the cast along with some very wild Twilight Zone revelations.

Check out the latest (and greatest so far) trailer for the series, which debuts April 1.

So, as you can see, lots of famous faces there, including Seth Rogen, Steven Yeun, Sanaa Lathan, Ike Barinholtz, and more. And doesn’t it look like the John Cho, Jacob Tremblay, and Allison Tolman episode, Wunderkind, is about Tremblay running for some kind of office as a joke, but then the joke becomes real and he may win? I mean, damn. I can’t wait to see how the show deals with it.

Again, The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access April 1 with two episodes: Nightmare at 30,000 Feet, starring Adam Scott, and The Comedian, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Tracy Morgan. From there, a new episode will debut each week starting April 11.

