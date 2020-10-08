The Best Star Wars Movie Posters of All Time

Star Wars has truly had some gorgeous posters. But which are the best? Image : Lucasfilm

Star Wars has some of the most gorgeous posters in the history of cinema. Part of that is because of its beautiful iconography: lightsabers, spaceships, aliens, etc. Another reason is each film has been released and re-released so many times, there are way, way more poster versions to choose from.

Each time a Star Wars film is released in a different country, odds are, a new poster is created. There are literally entire books on the subject. So we wanted to pick the cream of the crop—the posters that aren’t just the best looking, but the ones that truly make you think “Star Wars.”



To keep the list manageable we gave ourselves a few guidelines. We only chose from theatrical one-sheets, meaning posters that were created for theaters, and we stuck only to the theatrical releases—the nine films in the Skywalker Saga as well as the spin-offs were considered. But, as you’ll see, we ended up largely picking from the original trilogy just because, well, they’re the best in every way. Before we begin, a shot out to Film on Paper for many of these images as well as the book Star Wars: Posters. Now, on to the posters you’re likely going to have strong opinions about!