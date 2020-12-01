From left: Posters for Jaws, Game of Thrones, and Beetlejuice. Image : Mondo

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a gorgeous new poster in your home—especially one that’s going to help a good cause.



Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League is auctioning off his personal collection of almost 2,000 Mondo posters. The collection, which is available to view on EMoviePoster, includes limited-edition prints and posters that are no longer available. In a statement (as reported by KSAT), League said the proceeds will go to help Alamo Drafthouse staffers who were furloughed and later laid off, as well as paying overall company debts as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

These posters start at $1 bids—but you can bet some will go pretty high—and will be on the website through December 13. To help you get started, we’ve pulled out a few of our favorites—including one Marvel poster that’s not only super rare...it’s almost as heavy as a street sign!