Photo: Disney

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, couldn’t show up to Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con two months after the release of their movie and nor do something big. And that’s exactly what they did.

The Russos called in a few favors and got some friends to ask questions on their panel. Friends who just happened to be very famous actors from their Avengers movies.

Advertisement

Before that though, the Russos dove into the making of both team-up movies. They talked about how exciting it was to be so close to the box office milestones of Avatar, that Anthony Mackie and Mark Ruffalo ruin the most takes, and that Scarlett Johansson nails the most takes. The most difficult effects on Infinity War were the visualization of the dusting and on Endgame it was “Smart Hulk.” They wish they could relive Robert’s last day of filming, which was the “I am Iron Man” moment and took place next to the sound stage where he did his first screen test.



Advertisement

Then came those “fan questions,” all shot on cell phones. The first was from Mark Ruffalo. He asked if Hulk is now the smartest and strongest Avenger? They said no, Shuri is the smartest Avenger. Next up a fan named Chris...Chris Evans. He wanted to know what Steve did after his dance and which film was the most stressful and relax. They joked that either they tried to make a baby or he went to the bathroom. The Russos added that Infinity War was the most stressful film and Winter Soldier was the most relaxed.

Third fan question: Chris Hemsworth. He wanted to know who they think is the better leader of the formerly known Guardians of the Galaxy? Him or “the other guy.” “Quince? Quail?” The Russos said it wasn’t really much of a question.

Advertisement

Paul Rudd was next, wearing an Ant-Man and the Wasp shirt and a Marvel Studios hat. He asked which Chris has the best “America’s ass.” The Russos left it up to the crowd and they clearly voted Evans. The final fan question was Robert Downey Jr. “I can smell it. Hall H.” He asked what is the biggest difference between the first and last “I am Iron Man.” They said because Tony was now a father he is aware that his job in this universe was to serve others. So that was the biggest change, understanding that.

The Russo’s then announced their next movie is called Cherry starring Tom Holland, which starts filming in October. It’s a deeply personal movie for them because it’s about addiction in the city they grew up in, Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be rated R because it’s a mature movie without the Marvel Entertainment value, but they’re excited to tell new kinds of stories. They also recently produced a movie called Dhaka with Chris Hemsworth. It’s directed by Captain America’s stunt double, Sam Hargrave, who went from double, to stunt coordinator then second unit director and now, full director. They also have a movie called 21 Bridges coming out with Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

So, yeah, the cast and of the Avengers movies really love the Russos. They just keep working together and helping each other, even outside Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters and hits digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.