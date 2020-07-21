The Best Marvel Studios Moments in Comic-Con History

MoviesMarvel

The Best Marvel Studios Moments in Comic-Con History

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Marvel Studios
Marvel StudiosMarvelHall HSan Diego Comic-ConMarvel Cinematic UniverseComic-Concomic con 2020Disneykevin feigeJon FavreauTaika Waititinatalie portmanGuardians of the GalaxyJames GunnThe Avengers
Save
The MCU sharing a moment together at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.
The MCU sharing a moment together at San Diego Comic-Con 2016.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images)

This year could have been special. A year after Marvel Studios announced the bulk of the Phase 4 slate in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, odds were high that a 2020 panel would have been even bigger. We might have seen footage from Eternals and trailers for the Disney+ shows, and gotten some juicy news about Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Who knows what else?

Alas, covid-19 has not just canceled Comic-Con this year, but also delayed the production schedules and releases of most, if not all, of those Marvel Studios projects. So, as we wait for next year’s panel, we thought we’d take this moment to look back and remember the very best, most exciting Marvel Studios moments in Comic-Con history.

Advertisement
A hatless Kevin Feige in 2006 teasing an idea that would change movies forever.
A hatless Kevin Feige in 2006 teasing an idea that would change movies forever.
Screenshot: YouTube

7. The Beginning

The year is 2006. Marvel has released some good (and bad) X-Men and Spider-Man movies over the past few years but things have slowed down. Enter Kevin Feige, a producer on those movies, who has an idea. What if a bunch of movies were made, like Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk (scheduled for two years later), that linked together? Hypothetically, you could do The Avengers? It didn’t happen in Hall H, and not that many people were in the audience, but Feige’s first tease of a notion that would change Hollywood forever has become mythic.

Advertisement
Michael B Jordan and Danai Gurira at Comic-Con 2017.
Michael B Jordan and Danai Gurira at Comic-Con 2017.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images)

6. Black Panther’s greatness begins

The year is 2017. The first trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther is fresh in everyone’s minds, having just been released. There couldn’t be more footage shown at Comic-Con, could there? Yes. Yes, there could. It was an extended scene from the casino fight we now all know and love and the cast’s excitement at seeing the footage was only rivaled by the standing ovation it got from 7,000 fans. A few months later, Black Panther would go on to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time and give Marvel Studios its first Oscar nomination. But the first spark of that came in Hall H.

Advertisement
Concept art poster handed out at Comic-Con 2013 where the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy was shown.
Concept art poster handed out at Comic-Con 2013 where the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy was shown.
Image: Marvel

5. The Guardians of the Galaxy debut

The year is 2013. Marvel is in the midst of its most epic panel to date, announcing all these movies that will continue the story after The Avengers. They’re all interesting—Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: The Dark World, and then... what’s this Guardians of the Galaxy thing? The movie had only been filming for a few days but James Gunn debuted a hilarious piece of footage that instantly hyped everyone up for this wild, mysterious movie. Oh, and the whole cast flew to San Diego to say hi.

Advertisement
Jon Favreau in Hall H in 2007, about to show the first Iron Man footage.
Jon Favreau in Hall H in 2007, about to show the first Iron Man footage.
Screenshot: YouTube

4. The first Iron Man footage

The year is 2007. Marvel Studios has just only begun to make those movies Kevin Feige talked about the previous year, and audiences haven’t seen anything from them yet. Jon Favreau’s Iron Man is still a little over a year from release, but the director says, screw it, let’s play a long-ass trailer anyway. The moment set the surprising and exciting tone for Marvel Hall H panels for years to come.

Advertisement
Natalie Portman at Comic-Con 2019
Natalie Portman at Comic-Con 2019
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images)

3. A New Thor

The year is 2019. Marvel Studios is dropping news up, down, and sideways about all the new movies and TV shows that’ll make up the future of the franchise. And as Taika Waititi comes out to discuss the fourth Thor film, Love and Thunder, he reveals that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will be back... and that she’ll be Thor. The buzz and excitement in the room is palpable, as if the entire MCU had just shifted.

Advertisement
Tom Hiddleston, as Loki, at Comic-Con 2013.
Tom Hiddleston, as Loki, at Comic-Con 2013.
Screenshot: YouTube

2. Loki Reigns

The year, once again, is 2013. Phase two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has just begun with Iron Man 3. But what’s next? Tom Hiddleston, in full Loki costume and character, comes on the Hall H stage and makes all of Comic-Con bow to him in order to find out what’s next. And bow they did. You can watch it here:

Advertisement
The Avengers assemble for the first time.
The Avengers assemble for the first time.
Photo: Disney

1. Avengers Assemble

The year is 2010. Fans have seen exactly three MCU movies: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2. And yet, Marvel Studios blows everyone’s minds by bringing out not just Iron Man, not just a new Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), but Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. It was the first time we all stepped back and thought, “Holy shit, they’re going to do this.” And did they ever.

There have been so many other great moments, too: introducing Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Mahershala Ali as Blade, and Josh Brolin as Thanos; everyone reuniting in 2016 for the 10-year anniversary; the list goes on and on. And, hopefully, in the future, it can go on and on some more.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

More from Gizmodo

I Put a Fitness Tracker on My Lazy Dog. It Did Not Go as Planned.

Jeff Bezos Makes $13 Billion in One Day During Pandemic

The Legend of Korra Brings Balance to Netflix Next Month

Marvel Villainous Is Perfect for Those Who Thought the Disney Version Was Too Nice