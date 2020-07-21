The Best Marvel Studios Moments in Comic-Con History

This year could have been special. A year after Marvel Studios announced the bulk of the Phase 4 slate in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, odds were high that a 2020 panel would have been even bigger. We might have seen footage from Eternals and trailers for the Disney+ shows, and gotten some juicy news about Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Who knows what else?
Alas, covid-19 has not just canceled Comic-Con this year, but also delayed the production schedules and releases of most, if not all, of those Marvel Studios projects. So, as we wait for next year’s panel, we thought we’d take this moment to look back and remember the very best, most exciting Marvel Studios moments in Comic-Con history.