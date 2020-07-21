The Best Marvel Studios Moments in Comic-Con History

The Avengers assemble for the first time. Photo : Disney

1. Avengers Assemble

The year is 2010. Fans have seen exactly three MCU movies: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2. And yet, Marvel Studios blows everyone’s minds by bringing out not just Iron Man, not just a new Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), but Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. It wa s the first time we all stepped back and thought, “Holy shit, they’re going to do this.” And did they ever.

There have been so many other great moments, too: i ntroducing Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Mahershala Ali as Blade, and Josh Brolin as Thanos; everyone reuniting in 2016 for the 10- year anniversary; the list goes on and on. And, hopefully, in the future, it can go on and on some more.

