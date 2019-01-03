Image: The CW

Ruby Rose’s debut as Kate Kane during the CW’s Elseworlds event last year was undeniably interesting—but the question it left everyone with was whether the network would ultimately end up moving forward with its potential plans to give the character her own Batwoman spinoff in the future.



Technically, the CW has yet to full-on greenlight the would-be Batwoman series, but the latest bit of news suggests that we’re going to be seeing quite a bit more of Kate’s Gotham in the very near future. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the CW has given a pilot pickup order for Batwoman with The Vampire Diaries’ Caroline Dries attached as showrunner and Game of Thrones veteran David Nutter as director.

Though there’s no word yet on which DC Comics plots Batwoman might draw from, the cryptic description for the pilot points to an origin series that’ll follow Kate as she really steps into her role as a vigilante:

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

With Crisis on Infinite Earths being the CW’s next major crossover, it’s more than likely that we’ll catch up with Kate long before Batwoman begins airing (if it does). But given how that story works out, it stands to reason that if and when Batwoman hits the small screen, it’ll probably be set in a universe that’s not nearly as distant as we’ve seen in the past.

