Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Their journey didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to. It didn’t quite end the way perhaps even Lucasfilm had wanted it to, considering there were plans for plenty more stories to tell. But now, six years after it concluded, the Clone Wars animated series is back to tell Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan’s tales once more!



For the first time since that shocking announcement at San Diego Comic-Con last year, at today’s panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago producer Dave Filoni and the gathered cast gave us a brand new look at what fans can expect for Clone Wars’ grand return. Unfortunately there’s no official upload of the trailer yet, but you can watch it in all its glory in the Star Wars Celebration Day 3 live stream below, from approximately 3-and-a-half hours from the beginning:

Drawing on story ideas that remained after Clone Wars came to an end with the truncated sixth season of “Lost Missions”, the latest Clone Wars saga—12 episodes set to run exclusively on Disney+—will finally tell the tale not just of the Siege of Mandalore (a climactic battle intended to be a major part of Ahsoka Tano’s journey beyond her time as a Jedi), but several other stories previously only glimpsed in half-finished animatics and concept art.

Advertisement

It’s good to have you back, Clone Wars. The series is currently planned to release within the “first year” of Disney+’s availability, which begins on November 12 in the US.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.