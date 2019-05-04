Sometimes, actors just need to say something. Anything. That’s a lot of pressure, especially when you’re under stress. So occasionally you say weird things.

Jacob Anderson, for instance. Recently, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the rapidly wrapping up final season of Game of Thrones, and revealed that Anderson, who plays Grey Worm, had a particular strange one during the Battle of Winterfell.



“At one point,” Weiss said,” Miguel [Sapochnik], the director, starts yelling at Jacob to improvise something in Valyrian, yell to your troops in Valyrian. And Jacob was so tired and so delirious and so out of it that all he could think to yell was, ‘Mike Pence! Mike Pence! Mike Pence!’ So in one of those scenes where Jacob is yelling and pointing—whatever he was saying was dubbed over—but what he was actually saying was, ‘Mike Pence! Mike Pence!’”

For a series that once featured a George W. Bush prop head in a compromising situation, this isn’t the most goofily political the show has gotten around the margins. My question, though: how do you say Mike Pence in Valyrian?



I mean, we already know how to say, “Release the Snyder Cut!” What more do you need to know?



[h/t Comic Book Resources]



