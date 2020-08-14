The Batman Wants to Explore Bruce Wayne's Tragic Soul

Get in loser, we’re going brooding. Photo : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Jake Johnson may have to duck out of Jurassic World: Dominion. Amazon and Blumhouse are teaming up for a series of special horror films. Peacock has landed itself a mystical martial arts series based on Fonda Lee’s Green Bone saga. Plus, the CW has more comic book shows to give comic book posters to, and what’s to come on NOS4A2. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Jurassic World: Dominion

In a recent interview with Collider, Jake Johnson revealed scheduling conflicts with Stumptown may prevent him from reprising his character, Lowery Cruthers, in Jurassic World: Dominion.

I was getting ready to go out and then this pandemic hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged. And now we’re trying to figure it out because obviously I’m in Stumptown and we’re going into Season 2 of that. So we’re figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work. But Colin Trevorrow, the director, is a good friend, we’re old friends and we’ve been talking a lot and we’re trying to figure out how to do it. At one point I pitched that he has like a huge pony tail now and he’s got like an army jacket and he’s kind of going through some PTSD of what he lived through. I wanted the 70s glasses and he’s always smoking a cigarette, but luckily Colin said no so we’ll see what happens (laughs). I was like, ‘Man I think he should be tatted up from the ankles to the ears, he saw a dinosaur attack!’

Advertisement

The Batman

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, co-writer Mattson Tomlin stated The Batman will explore the “soul” of Bruce Wayne.

I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it’s Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he’s always coming from a point of emotion, it’s never the big action thing. It’s always, what is this character’s soul? I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he’s doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways. I think that’s all I can say without getting yelled at.

Shazam 2

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Shazam 2 will begin filming in the spring of 2021.

Welcome to the Blumhouse

Blumhouse and Amazon have teamed for a slate of eight, original horror films released under a shared banner. The first four films in the Welcome to the Blumhouse series include Veena Sud’s The Lie, in which the parents of a homicidal teenager cover up their daughter’s murders, Osei-Kuffour, Jr.’s Black Box, following a widower undergoing an experimental memory treatment, Elan and Rajeev Dassani’s Evil Eye, about a mother convinced she has a history with her daughter’s new boyfriend, and Zu Quirke’s Nocturne, concerning a music student who begins to outshine her more accomplished twin sister after discovering the notebook or a recently deceased classmate.

Advertisement

Antebellum

Bloody-Disgusting has two new images from Antebellum.

Photo : Lionsgate

Advertisement

Photo : Lionsgate

Bad Hair

A woman gets a haunted weave in the trailer for Bad Hair, starring Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox, Michelle Hurd, Judith Scott, Robin Thede, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Kelly Rowland, with James Van Der Beek and Usher.

Advertisement

Attack of the Unknown

A SWAT team contends with an alien invasion while transporting a crime boss to a new detention center in the trailer for Attack of the Unknown, starring Richard Grieco, Tara Reid, Robert LaSardo, Tania Fox, Jolene Andersen, and Douglas Tait.



Jade City

According to Deadline, Peacock is developing Jade City, a series based on Fonda Lee’s Green Bone Saga from Dave Kalstein, Breck Eisner, and Dean Georgaris. The series is described as “an epic saga of magic and martial arts where two rival clans will fight to the bitter end for love, honor and power. Set in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis reminiscent of 70's Hong Kong, jade holds mystical powers and our two warring families will fight to the end over its control.”

Advertisement

Lovecraft Country

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the third episode of Lovecraft Country, “Holy Ghost. ”

Hoping to mend her relationship with her sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku), Leti turns a ramshackle Victorian on Chicago’s North Side into a boarding house – an endeavor that stokes neighborhood racism and awakens dormant spirits stuck in the house. Meanwhile, Atticus remains burdened by a guilty conscience as George’s wife Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis) presses him for the full story of what happened in Ardham. Teleplay by Misha Green; directed by Daniel Sackheim.

Advertisement

NOS4A2

Charlie Manx faces his fears in the synopsis for “Welcome to Christmasland, ” the ninth episode of NOS4A2's second season.

Vic and Maggie embark on a dangerous journey; Charlie Manx confronts his deepest fears; as her world falls apart, Millie must choose between freedom and her father.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Spoiler TV has a new Legends of Tomorrow poster for season six.

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

Batwoman

Spoiler TV also has a teaser poster for the second season of Batwoman starring Javicia Leslie.

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Superman & Lois

A new Superman poster was also released in time for DC FanDome.

Advertisement

The 100

Finally, a clean-shaven Bellamy learns there are some things a man just can’t ride around in the promo for “The Stranger, ” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.