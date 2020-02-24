The Batman Suit Is Here, and So Is Batman's New Ride

A Dark Knight Rises. Image : Matt Reeves

Riverdale is facing not one, but two major exits. Another familiar face teases their return for Jurassic World 3. Wonder Woman 1984 merch gives us a vague look at Cheetah’s final form. Giancarlo Esposito teases getting his hands on Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season two . Plus, new footage from Onward and what’s to come on Doctor Who’s season finale. Spoilers, away!



The Batman



A new set photo gives us a better look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit (albeit not on Pattinson, but a stunt driver, so bear that in mind for the overall look and fit). It also reveals this Batman will be biking around on his own Batcycle, which has its own matching set of pointy ears.

Jurassic World 3

In light of Chris Pratt’s recent comments, a seemingly innocuous t weet from Joe Mazzello may suggest he’s reprising his role as Tim Murphy in Jurassic World 3.

Wonder Woman 1984



Funko’s unveiling of its inevitable Pop line for the movie has given us a look at the animalistic silhouette of the fully transformed Cheetah.



Zone 414

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Guy Pearce in the android/detective mystery, Zone 414.

Wally’s Wonderland

Coming Soon also has our first look at Nicolas Cage in Wally’s Wonderland.

Onward

Onward’s elven brothers meet a manticore voiced by Octavia Spencer in the latest clip.

Superman: Red Son

Lex Luthor and Lois Lane appear to be dating in a new clip from Superman: Red Son.

Riverdale

TV Line reports Skeet Ulrich will not return as Jughead’s dad, F.P. Jones in Riverdale’s fifth season. Meanwhile, further reporting from the site confirmed that Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, will also be exiting the series. N o word yet on how either will be written out of the show.

Micro Mayhem

Jon Favreau and Seth Green have teamed to produce Micro Mayhem, a stop-motion “dialogue-free grindhouse action series” for Quibi in which “cars are the characters.” [Deadline]

The Haunting of Bly Manor

According to Mike Flanagan on Twitter, production has official wrapped on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Mandalorian

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Vancouver, Giancarlo Esposito excitedly announced he will share scenes with Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian’s second season.

I love Baby Yoda, and I’m most excited about having some airtime with that baby. I have been able to get my hands on the Baby Yoda [puppet]. It’s brilliant how they’ve used what they know about technology to have this particular puppet be so real and exemplify so many different emotions that we have as human beings. It’s really wonderful.

Batwoman

A new villain is targeting social media mavens in the trailer for “Grinning From Ear to Ear, ” the March 8 episode of Batwoman.

AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her expertise to assist Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy (#114). Original airdate 3/8/2020.

Supergirl

Lena Luthor moves forward with non nocere in the trailer for “The Bodyguard” airing March 8

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514). Original airdate 3/8/2020.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning goes up against Gravedigger in the synopsis for “The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation” airing March 9.

SEASON FINALE - Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”). Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland (#316). Original airdate 3/9/2020.

Nancy Drew

Nancy completes the puzzle of Lucy’s murder in the synopsis for “The Haunting of Nancy Drew” airing March 11.

TRUTH – While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) unravels what happened the night Lucy died. While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devasting truth. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#116). Original airdate 3/11/2020.

The Magicians

Josh visits a spa in the synopsis for “Purgatory, ” the March 11 episode of The Magicians.

Margo learns to project. Josh goes to the spa.

Roswell

KSiteTV has photos from “Stay (I Missed You),” the season two premiere of Roswell, New Mexico. More at the link.

Outlander

Claire and Jamie pay a visit to Mr. Beardsley in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander.

The Walking Dead

Daryl goes a-hunting in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead. Did you check out Rob Bricken’s mid-season premiere recap yet?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

We also have a colorful new trailer for the second Walking Dead spinoff series, World Beyond.

Doctor Who

Finally, The Master promises a changed world in the trailer for “The Timeless Children, ” next week’s season finale of Doctor Who.

