Jessica Henwick teases big things for The Matrix 4. Janelle Monáe will help celebrate the finale of Lovecraft Country. Anthony Starr teases where Homelander’s at in The Boys’ third season. Plus, a new look at the galaxy’s favorite baby in new Mandalorian posters, and Pennyworth teases its return. Spoilers, away!

The Others

Deadline reports Kate Winslet will star in a remake of 2001's The Others from Sentient Entertainment and Universal Pictures. The outlet notes, “it is unknown how much this film will take from the original storyline. Insider say execs are currently meeting with writers to adapt the script.”

The Box



Deadline also reports Anna Friel will star in The Box, a “character-driven psychological thriller” that dissolves into a “supernatural horror” film from director Adi Hasak. Friel is said to play Sharon Pici, “a Kansas City Police Detective who is locked in a room that she cannot escape.”

Selfie

Spiral: From the Book of Saw screenwriters Colin Minihan and John Poliquin are now at work on a feature adaptation of their short film, Selfie, said to “explore the horrors of body image in the age of social media.” [Deadline]

Peninsula

The Train to Busan follow-up Peninsula will be available on Digital in the United States October 27. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Matrix 4

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Jessica Henwick stated Lana Wachowski is “going to change the industry again” with The Matrix 4.

There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, ‘Matrix 4.’ Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that.

The Batman

Set photos from The Batman give us new looks at Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, Carmine Falcone, and The Penguin.

Mission: Impossible 7

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise wave to fans in new footage from the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Monster Hunter

A new featurette compares the creatures of Monster Hunter with those in the original games.

They Reach

A haunted spool of reel-to-reel tape unleashes a demon in the trailer for They Reach, available on VOD November 3.

The Essex Serpent

According to Deadline, Keira Knightley has left Apple TV+’s adaptation of Sarah Perry’s The Essex Serpent “for family reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

A Discovery of Witches

Likewise, production temporarily halted on the third season of A Discovery of Witches after an unspecified crew member tested positive for covid-19. [Deadline]

Lovecraft Country

Following the season finale of Lovecraft Country this Sunday at 9:00 p.m, HBO will host a tie-in virtual reality Janelle Monáe concert on Youtube Live Monday, October 19, 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

The Boys

Ina recent interview with Collider, Antony Starr revealed Homelander becomes a full-fledged “homicidal maniac” in the third season of The Boys.

There are two words that Eric [Kripke] has said to me about Season 3. His description for Homelander Season 3 was, ‘Two words, homicidal maniac.’ That’s all I know. I’m actually looking forward to seeing Homelander off the leash. It’ll be really fun, just seeing him go unhinged and exact revenge. If you look at the end of Season 2, some people should be more scared than others, for sure. William Butcher should always have an alarm bell ringing in his head, and I think some other people have firmly put themselves in the line of fire for season 3. It should be a lot of fun.

The Mandalorian

Disney has released new character posters from The Mandalorian’s second season.

Photo : Disney

Photo : Disney

Photo : Disney

Photo : Disney

Primal

Spear and Fang get mixed up with a pteranodon-worshipping cult in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Covenant of the Damned. ”

Pennyworth

Finally, a new teaser for Pennyworth promises to “make Arkham Asylum look like a country club” when it returns December 13 on Epix.

