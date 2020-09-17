The Batman Returns to Production Following Robert Pattinson's Coronavirus Diagnosis

The Bat’s back. Gif : Warner Bros.

Hopefully this time around he’ll learn there are better masks than a cowl.



Two weeks ago, recently resumed production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit a roadblock in the form of titular star Robert Pattinson contracting covid-19, forcing him into a period of quarantine. Production shut down entirely, but it seems that right as Pattinson’s mandatory 14-day period of isolation has come to close, filming has gotten right back on track.

“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Deadline.

After an impressive first showing at DC Fand ome, Reeves estimated that there were still three-quarters of the film left to shoot, after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the UK’s national lockdown put a stop to filming earlier this year. Pattinson’s contracting of the virus came just three days after resumption, so no doubt Reeves and Warner Bros. are eager to get back on track as quickly as possible.



The Batman had already been delayed out of summer 2021 to an October 1, 2021 release date earlier this year—but given that its Fand ome trailer had concluded with a vague 2021 window, whether that remains the case after this latest, shorter delay is unknown.

