The Batman Flies High and Rides Fast in New Set Photos

Bette Midler offers a tiny look at her one-off Hocus Pocus reunion. Get a glimpse at the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Legends of Tomorrow adds a new character. Plus, John Boyega teases his clone action movie, and somehow the cast of the Avatar sequels just keeps growing. Spoilers now!



Untitled Rich Lee Movie

Deadline reports Eva Longoria will join Ice Cube in Rich Lee’s currently untitled “grounded sci-fi film in the vein of District 9.” Based on a screenplay by Kenneth Golde, the story is said to “touch on themes of privacy versus surveillance.”

The Gorge

THR reports Skydance has purchased a spec script from screenwriter Zach Dean (2021's The Tomorrow War) for somewhere in the “high-six figure range.” Titled The Gorge, the story is said to be “a high-action, genre-bending love story about two young people, who despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other during a dangerous assignment.” No further details on the plot are currently available.

They Cloned Tyrone

In conversation with Coming Soon, John Boyega described his upcoming sci-fi movie They Cloned Tyrone as “Attack the Block for stateside. ”

The film is going to be like Attack the Block for stateside, I’ll give you that. Juel’s making his directorial debut with the movie and he wrote a brilliant script. I mean, you don’t just attract Jamie Foxx with nothing, this is a really well-written one that I think is going to be a lot of fun.

Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler has our first look at the Sandersons’ gearing up for their Halloween special, In Search of the Sanderson Sisters.

Avatar 2

The official Avatar twitter page has our first look at Edie Falco as General Ardmore, “the new head of RDA activity on Pandora.”

The Batman

New set footage sees Batman taking a motorcycle ride with Catwoman and vamping atop the Royal Liver Building.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Bloody-Disgusting has the first poster for Fede Alvarez’s sequel-ignoring follow up to the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The Witches

Bloody-Disgusting also has two brief TV spots for Robert Zemeckis’ remake of The Witches, out this week on HBO Max.

Toys of Terror

A family decides to spend Christmas at an abandoned orphanage in Toys of Terror, an upcoming horror film written and produced by Stan Vs Evil’s Dana Gould.

Legends of Tomorrow

Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampires Diaries) has joined the cast of Legends of Tomorrow as Bishop, a “once-in a generation genius” who has “seen the end of the world, and he thinks he has a way to save it. But despite his purported love of humanity, Bishop isn’t great with people. He pretends to be a groovy bon vivant with a taste for cognac and a killer vinyl collection, but in fact, he’s a sadistic egomaniac who treats all living creatures — human and alien alike — as his scientific playthings.” [TV Line]

Away

Deadline reports Netflix has canceled the Hi lary Swank space drama Away after one season.

Dexter

Appearing as a guest on THR’s Top 5 podcast, showrunner Clyde Phillips stated the upcoming Dexter revival “will have no resemblance” to the series’ original finale, later clarifying “what happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

We want this to not be Dexter season nine. 10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that. This is an opportunity to make that right, but that’s not why we’re doing it. We’re doing this because there is such a hunger for Dexter out there. We’re not undoing anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.

Star Trek: Discovery

Trek Core has new images from “Far From Home, ” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through for more.

Primal

Finally, Spear and Fang encounter a deadly predator in the trailer for “The Night Feeder, ” next week’s episode of Primal.

