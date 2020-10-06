Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

The Bat-Family's Vehicles Are Getting Their Own Animated Kids' Show

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:Warner Bros Animation
Warner Bros AnimationWarner Brosdc entertainmentbatwheelsbatmanCartoon NetworkHBO Maxstreaming
28
1
It’s a talking, crime-fighting Batmobile. Yep.
It’s a talking, crime-fighting Batmobile. Yep.
Image: Warner Bros. Animation

“Jingle bells, Batman smells.” But luckily the Batmobile didn’t lose a wheel—instead, it’s patrolling the streets right alongside the Caped Crusader. Warner Bros. Animation has announced Batwheels, a new children’s show about a bunch of talking cars that help Batman fight crime.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. Animation revealed in a press release that the studio was starting production on Batwheels, an animated series aimed at preschoolers starring sentient cars that were created by the Batcomputer and now help Batman and his friends fight crime. There’s Bat (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Red (the Redbird), Jet (the Batwing), and Buff (the Bat Truck). Since they were only recently brought to life, they’re basically kids...that are also cars. That fight crime.

Advertisement

It might sound like an outrageous concept—because it is—but it’s not surprising. Talking cars are a huge thing in children’s entertainment right now. For example, there’s Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise, along with Thomas the Tank Engine, Bob the Builder, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and so many others. Hell, just search “talking car kids show” on YouTube and your toddler will be entertained for hours—even as your braincells slowly start to die.

Batwheels is set to debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, though no expected release date has been announced yet.

G/O Media may get a commission
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Use the promo code LSNT

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

We Need More Movies Like Vampires vs. the Bronx

A Security Flaw Could Send Your Dick to Jail Forever

Hundreds of Dead Animals Washing Up on a Beach Is Russia’s Latest ‘Ecological Catastrophe’

The Resident Evil Cinematic Reboot Has Cast Its Major Heroes and Villains

DISCUSSION

slkajdlahgadpa
MrB

One step closer to the inevitable Batman/Transformers crossover.

Seriously, make the Batmobile a Transformer. I’m giving this idea away for free, DC. 