Skeleton warriors are no match for Brendar the Barbarian. Screenshot : Nickelodeon

Got six minutes? You could do far, far worse than using them to watch this giant preview of The Barbarian and the Troll, a new Nickolodeon series that adds puppetry to the sword-and-sorcery genre. Also, explosions. Lots and lots of explosions.



Brendar, a surly warrior out to rescue her brother from a demon, is the titular barbarian, while Evan the peppy bard is the titular troll who travels with her on this adventure. However, this clip—which is followed by what can only be called an explosive trailer—features the two first meeting when a wizard’s owl and skeleton minions request her presence at their master’s castle. It goes poorly:

As you can tell, there’s a strong Disenchantment vibe here, partially because it’s a comb of classic fantasy and comedy, and also because they both feature a female protagonist with a tiny, happy-go-lucky monster for a sidekick. There’s also a large dose of Rick & Morty in there, specifically because Brendar is voiced by Rick & Morty’s Spencer Grammer, who plays the warrior exactly as if Summer were the one swinging the sword. That’s not a knock on the show, that’s a delight.

As in most puppet entertainment, things get unpleasantly uncanny when a puppets’ legs are shown, such as when she’s delivering a dropkick to a skeletal goon, but otherwise, this show looks like the perfect show to fill that upcoming DuckTales-shaped void in my heart. It’s set to debut on Nickelodeon on April 2.

