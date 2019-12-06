The Baby Yoda vs. Porg Debate Is Settled Thanks to Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson at the Tokyo premiere of The Last Jedi. Photo : Christopher Jue ( Getty )

The Star Wars fandom, which is known for being levelheaded and well-tempered as a whole, is currently in the midst of a roiling debate as to whether The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda is superior to (or at least cuter than) The Last Jedi’s porgs. You’d think Rian Johnson might be a bit biased in favor of the chubby birds he created, but his thoughts on the debate are actually quite fair.

During the Q&A following a recent screening of Johnson’s latest film Knives Out which I attended, Johnson was asked whether he was concerned that Baby Yoda would supplant porgs as the cutest creatures in the Star Wars franchise (something Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley was also recently asked), and without missing a beat the director gave a perfect answer: “Always two there must be.”

Unfortunately, the discussion never got around to whether or not Johnson would eat the wee Baby Yoda or a porg, but he’s quite right about there being more than enough space for both creatures in people’s hearts. It’s not a competition, folks.

