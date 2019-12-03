The Baby Yoda Funko Pop Is Here, and More Toys Are Coming Next Year

Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

You saw those dull T-shirts and wanted something more. Well, behold, the inevitable day has come: The Mandalorian’s real star and Best Star Wars Baby 2k19, Baby Yoda, has been inducted into the endless, black-eyed halls of Funko fame.



The official Funko blog has just revealed our first look at the company’s big, bobble-headed take on the diminutive baby—a.k.a. officially known as “The Child” because really, we can’t actually have Lucasfilm calling him Baby Yoda and giving Star Wars canon diehards a hernia. The Baby Yoda Pop Vinyl won’t depict the Mandalorian’s lil’ charge in his egg-like floating crib seen in the first three episodes of the series, however, but standing tall (well, as tall as a Funko Pop of a baby can be) and lifting one arm as he calls upon the power of the Force.

He’s baby. Image : Funko

Or reaches out for that knob on the Razorcrest’s dashboard, who can say. The Child Pop will be available in two forms, a standard 3.75-inch figure available wherever Funko Pops are sold (so basically everywhere) and a second version that will tower over it at 10 inches tall. Which is, for now, the closest we’ll have to a life-sized Baby Yoda toy until those inevitably start getting made next year.



The Baby Yoda Funko will hit store shelves sometime in “early spring,” which is far enough away for you to mentally prepare for the people who absolutely will fight each other in store aisles to get their mitts on this fella like they’re all members of the Bounty Hunter Guild.

UPDATE 3.25PM EST: Disney has also announced that more toys from other licensees based on Baby Yoda will be hitting shelves in Spring 2020. First up is Mattel’s lifesize, 11-inch-tall Baby Yoda plush, which has a vinyl head and hands to replicate his alien skin texture:

It’ll be $25, and is currently available for preorder on ShopDisney for an currently estimated April 1, 2020 release date (we wish we were fooling). Meanwhile, if you need something sooner, coming in “late December” is this newly-revealed 500 piece puzzle from Buffalo Games that is currently on Amazon featuring concept art of the Mandalorian and the Child making their way towards the Razorcrest.

In a provided press release, Disney also noted that Hasbro will begin “offering a range of items from the Black Series and Vintage Collections, to all new unique expressions of the Child” over the course of 2020, while more products featuring the adorable little space gremlin will also be available from a variety of manufacturers, including ShopDisney, Lego, “and more.”

We’ll bring you more on Baby Yoda merch as and when we learn it.

