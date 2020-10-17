Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
We come from the future
MoviesMarvel

The Baby-Sitters Club Actress Xochitl Gomez Joins Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessDoctor StrangeBenedict CumberbatchXochitl GomezMarvel StudiosMarvelDisney
Xochitl Gomez earlier this year.
Photo: Randy Shropshire (Getty Images)

Eventually, there will be a second Doctor Strange movie. And now we know a bit more about who’s going to be in it.

As reported by Deadline, Xochitl Gomez, star of Netflix’s adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club, has joined the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Gomez will be joining a cast that already includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Strange himself, Benedict Wong as the sorceror Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Elizabeth Olson will also be appearing as Wanda Maximoff.

We don’t know who Gomez is playing yet, but she feels like a great addition to a cast that, so far as we know it so far, is mostly returning faces from the original film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be directed by Sam Raimi, replacing Scott Derickson.

Production for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to start production up next May.

Julie Muncy

