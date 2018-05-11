Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney XD (YouTube)

Things may not gone off swimmingly when the Avengers took on Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but that’s what we have Legos for. This first look at Disney XD’s Lego Marvel Super Heroes shorts again pits Black Panther and his friends against the giant purple menace... and this time, they’re playing to win.



Shared by Entertainment Weekly, the first short in the Lego Marvel Presents Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda series is all about King T’Challa and his fellow Avengers taking on Thanos after he invades whatever random city they’re chilling in this week. Thanos may not have the Infinity Gauntlet, but this guy can still do some serious damage (be on the lookout for a Lego Stan Lee cameo!). Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have trouble taking on the purple goon, until Black Panther realizes that his vibranium suit absorbs Thanos’ powers. That’s all it takes to bring him down once and for all—or is it?

The short, “Speeches & Sandwiches,” ends with Thanos in a mysterious facility after being defeated by Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor (side note, I’ve got to give serious props to Lego Tony Stark’s voice actor, Mick Wingert, who sounds uncannily like Robert Downey Jr.). Thanos, weak and humiliated, is approached by Killmonger and Klaue, who plan on using vibranium to restore his strength and use him to take over Wakanda. Oh crap!

In addition to the Avengers we see in this first short, Lego Marvel Presents Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda will also feature Lego versions of Shuri, Okoye, Thor, and Doctor Strange. The collection of five shorts airs together on Disney XD on June 3. In the meantime, won’t someone please get this guy a shield?

