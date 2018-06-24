Image: Marvel Studios

If you thought you had a hard time learning about the ending of Infinity War, it seems like the stars had an even rougher one.

During an appearance at Ace Comic-Con in Seattle this weekend, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (The Vision) talked about how the cast learned about the film’s notorious ending. About the revelation, she said, via Screen Rant (and this actually has no spoilers!):

I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen and it wasn’t until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was. They took us into a van – all of us – we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot and they told us how the movie was going to end and no one knew. And they were like ‘Now we’re shooting it, Go!’ and we were like ‘How are we supposed to interpret that?’

Oh. Well, that sounds stressful. This is part and parcel with the heavily secretive nature of Infinity War’s filming, which saw actors only receiving fragments of the script as they were needed. Though in this case it might also be a compelling bit of enforced method acting: if the cast seems like they’re shocked by the events unfolding around them, it’s because, well, they were.

