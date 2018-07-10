Image: Marvel

In a few weeks’ time, the internet is going to suddenly be full of a whole lot more gifs of some of those epic fights from Avengers: Infinity War because you’ll finally be able to watch it on Blu-ray or digital in the comfort of your own home. As always, it’s gonna be packed with extras.

In addition to in-depth breakdowns of Infinity War’s more complicated scenes, both the digital release (out July 31) and the Blu-ray of the film (out August 14) are set to include both extended and deleted scenes. Along with your standard audio commentary track from directors Anthony and Joe Russo and co-writers Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, the digital release will also include a roundtable discussion between all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s previous directors about their roles in crafting the movies.

Here’s the breakdown of special features for Blu-ray and digital:

Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.

The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

And a digital exclusive:

A Directors’ Roundtable (approx. 32 min.) – Eight amazing directors reflect on how their movies contribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger storytelling adventure.

Because Marvel’s in the business of making a much money as it possibly can, Infinity War will also be available as a “Multi-Screen Edition,” which includes a Blu-ray and a Digital Copy of the film. If 4K Ultra HD is something that’s important to you, there’s also the clunky-named “4K Cinematic Universe Edition,” which, well, comes with a 4K Ultra HD copy of the movie. I wonder which Thanos prefers...