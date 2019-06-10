Image: Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has revealed the new cast for its Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series reboot, which includes stars from It, Artemis Fowl, and Black-ish. But we also know what the anthology series is going to be about, and it’s going in a direction we’ve never gone in before. The story presented for the approval of the Midnight Society...is becoming real.



As reported by Deadline, Nickelodeon has announced the cast of its Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series. It features a new batch of Midnight Society members: Gavin (Sam Ashe Arnold, Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.), Akiko (Miya Cech, Rim of the World), Louise (Tamara Smart, Artemis Fowl), Graham (Jeremy Taylor, It), and Rachel (Lyliana Wray, Black-ish).

Also joining the cast is Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) as Mr. Tophat, the ringmaster of the Carnival of Doom, the epicenter of the latest spooky story being presented before the Midnight Society’s campfire. This isn’t the first time carnivals or amusement parts have been part of a Midnight Society’s story. For example, there was “The Tale Of The Ghastly Grinner,” which featured a Killing Joke-like jester. Then, there was the second episode of the series, “The Tale of Laughing in the Dark,” which is considered one of the scariest the show ever did. [Editor’s Note: OH DEAR GOD DON’T REMIND ME OF THAT EPISODE! - Jill P.]

However, there is one major twist in this in this version of Are You Afraid of the Dark?. This time, the events of the story are coming to life. That means the Midnight Society will find themselves becoming part of their own terrifying tale. This is a different take on the show, as normally the kids have stayed removed from the stories they were telling each other.

The three-part hourlong miniseries, written by BenDavid Grabinski and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers), will debut on Nickelodeon this October. It was originally planned to coincide with the already announced Are You Afraid of the Dark? theatrical movie, which was supposed to come out October 11. However, according to Deadline, the release date for that movie has been pushed back “following some behind-the-scenes changes.”

