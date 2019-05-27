Image: Netflix

Netflix’s quest to permanently seize your eyeballs advances its anime division next month with the debut of post-apocalyptic series 7SEEDS. As this new trailer reveals, it’s about a group of people who awaken sometime after doomsday, having been cryogenically frozen to ensure humankind’s survival. Too bad living in harmony appears to be at the very bottom of everyone’s list of priorities.



Let’s see, we’ve got class warfare, relationship woes, confidence struggles, tears galore, at least one tortured musician, and...was that, uh, some kind of hostile, alarmingly giant insect creature? Looks like there’ll be plenty of drama afoot—even with that damn apocalypse in the rearview mirror—when part one of 7SEEDS hits Netflix June 28.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.