The Animaniacs Reboot Tackles Trump, Tinder, and Mansplaining in Its Zany Debut Trailer

Beth Elderkin
Animaniacs
Animaniacshulusteven spielbergrob paulsenjess harnellTress MacNeilleMaurice LaMarchestreaming
The Animaniacs “celebrate” their new streaming service overlords.
Image: Hulu
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
This isn’t your daddy’s Animaniacs—because, I hate to break it to you, you’re the daddy now. Hulu has released the first full trailer for The Animaniacs reboot, which brings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot into the 2020s to remind of us our long-ago nostalgia, and add a little bit more of it to our strange new reality.

The debut trailer has arrived for Hulu’s Animaniacs, which has revived the Steven Spielberg animated series after over two decades away. Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille are back as Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, with Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche also reviving their iconic rules as Pinky and the Brain.

The reboot makes it clear it’s not pure nostalgia bait: It’s going to tackle the modern movie industry, spoofing streaming entertainment in the internet age (which The Animaniacs just so happens to be a part of now). There’s also a magical unicorn, the return of Wakko’s long-lost sandwich, and even a cameo from a distinctly Donald Trump-looking Cyclops. It’s unclear how much of this show will be for kids, versus the former kids who grew up with the original series. But either way, we’ve entered a whole new studio lot with this one.

Animaniacs returns on Hulu November 20.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

