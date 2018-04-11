Photo: Disney

Legendary Chinese actor Donnie Yen is joining the cast of Disney’s upcoming live-action retelling of Mulan.

Based on the 1998 animated film of the same name, Mulan will once again tell the memorable story of Hua Mulan, a woman who dressed as a man in order to defend her people. According to Deadline, Yen will play “Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan.” The title character will be played by Liu Yifei, and Niki Caro is directing for a March 27, 2020 release date.



Yen, best known for the Ip Man movies as well as innumerable other action films and franchises, was recently seen as Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.



