The Always Sunny Team Has Made Silicon Valley for the World of Video Games

Rob McElhenney and his co-stars in the key art for Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. Image : Apple

What happens when the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia makes a show about behind-the-scenes drama on the (fake) biggest multiplayer video game in the world?

That’s the question that’ll be answered by Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a new comedy coming to Apple TV+ on February 7. Rob McElhenney both stars and executive produces (along with his Always Sunny cohort Charlie Day, among others) and he’s joined by an eclectic cast including Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, and Ashly Burch, just to name a few.

The trailer for the show was just released, revealing the show will feel a little like Silicon Valley, simply because of the tech angle, infused with some of the darker humor It’s Always Sunny fans love. We’re kind of excited by it. Check it out.

Say what you will about Apple TV+ being least buzzy of all the new streamers popping up—its original content does seem to be gaining a bit of steam. The Morning Show is getting award nominations, For All Mankind has people talking, and there’s just more and more on the horizon. This show doesn’t feel like it has quite the crossover appeal of those but certainly a chance to gain a loyal following like Pudi’s Community or It’s Always Sunny.

Again, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet premieres on February 7.

